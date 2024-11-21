Good Hope Centre redevelopment set to transform City’s iconic landmark

Cape Town - The iconic dome-shaped Good Hope Centre in Cape Town is poised for a significant transformation, as the City has given the green light for a public participation process aimed at reimagining the historic site. The redevelopment, to be made possible by private-sector investment, seeks to balance the preservation of the dome with the introduction of mixed-use opportunities that enhance the surrounding area.

Mayco member for economic growth, James Vos, said the vision was to merge heritage preservation with modernity. “Revitalising the Good Hope Centre through private-sector investment is critical to preserving its legacy while ensuring its optimal use for the benefit of Cape Town residents. “This approach will enable the site to thrive as a functional and economically active space, contributing to our city’s growth and prosperity,” he said.

The proposed features of the redevelopment include a pedestrian-friendly forecourt, ground-floor retail spaces, residential units, commercial offices, and structured underground parking. “This redevelopment project aligns with Cape Town’s broader goals of economic growth, job creation, and attracting investment, as outlined in the City’s Integrated Development Plan,” Vos said. The Good Hope Centre was designed by Italian architect Pier Luigi Nervi, and first welcomed guests in 1976. Initially an exhibition hall and conference centre, it spans an impressive 24 843 square metres along Sir Lowry Road.

Over the years, the venue evolved into a socio-cultural hub, hosting numerous public events, competitions and community engagements. But nine years ago, it started running at an annual loss of R2 million, leaving the City with no option but to lease out the venue as a film studio. Now, support for the redevelopment extends beyond City officials, with ANC caucus leader Banele Majingo praising the initiative, asserting that it plays a vital role in unlocking the area’s economic potential while honouring its historical roots.

“It’s essential to strike a balance between progress and preservation, ensuring that the centre's historic significance is respected and showcased,” he said. Majingo said this could be achieved through a carefully crafted redevelopment strategy. Currently leased on a month-to-month basis, the site generated R520000 monthly, the City said. However, not all voices echo enthusiasm, as Suzette Little, chairperson of the GOOD Party’s caucus, raised concerns about how the privatisation would uphold the centre’s status as a public asset. She highlighted its historical role in community events, questioning whether the privatisation could potentially limit public access.

“It has been the heart of many community events, and there is currently no assurance that its privatisation will not limit public access to the facility,” Little said. The redevelopment proposal will advance to the City Council on December 5 for authorisation to start the public participation process. Once the council approves the plans, details regarding the public participation process will be shared.

Vos expressed optimism, saying: “We look forward to working with the public to shape the future of this iconic site together.” Concerns have also been voiced by Nas Allie, chief executive of the District Six Redevelopment and Beneficiary Trust, who said they had not been made aware of any development proposals. “If they want to go in a public participation process, which is obviously the correct procedural thing to do, but who are you going to participate with, who are you going to consult with?

“There is no community in District Six of any note, the critical mass of people are still waiting for their houses,” he said. Allie said he wouldn’t be surprised if any problems surfaced, explaining that everyone wanted the area to be redeveloped, but it was not being developed. Little added that they were worried that history may be on the verge of repeating itself, reminiscent of the events in 2008 when the Bellville Velodrome was leased to a private developer for a mixed-use project.