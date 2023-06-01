Cape Town – The driver who was arrested for culpable homicide after the fatal crash which claimed the lives of five children has appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. Mninikhaya Goodman Mvuli, 55, was arrested after the accident on Tuesday morning. The horrific crash happened in AZ Berman Drive, Mitchells Plain, at about 7.30am.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said an investigation was under way. In the courtroom, the public gallery was filled with the driver's supporters, family and scholar transport drivers. The accused emerged from the court cells wearing a blue mask and a long black coat.

Mvuli is facing five counts of culpable homicide and reckless driving. At first he said he would get a private attorney but had to consult with his family. However, the magistrate advised that he get a state-provided lawyer for the bail application, and he then chose a Legal Aid attorney to represent him on Monday. Mninikhaya Mvuli. Picture: Daily Voice National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila revealed that Mvuli was convicted in 1992.

“Investigations showed that he was convicted for rape. “At the moment we have not seen any matters pending.” His emotional niece, Phumeza Mvuli, apologised for the crash.

“He doesn't drink or smoke. We also lost a relative in the accident. “We are very hurt about what happened on Tuesday. We would like to apologise for the incident,” she said. “He is a good man, a pastor and is very responsible.”