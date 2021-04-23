Good Party protests for Madikizela’s dismissal over Public Protector report

Cape Town - Members of the Good party held an hour-long silent protest outside the provincial legislature in an effort to force Premier Alan Winde to dismiss suspended Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for lying to the legislature and breaching the executive code of ethics.

In March, acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said: “By wilfully misleading the legislature about the achievements or lack thereof of one of its members, Madikizela did not act in a way that is consistent with his office.

“Instead of withdrawing the false statement and apologising to the legislature and Herron, Madikizela tried to change the obvious meaning of his statement in question and blamed the false statement on his limitations to converse in English.”

Leading the protest, Good secretary general Brett Herron said: “Madikizela lied when he said that the City had been forced by the courts to cancel its plans to develop affordable housing in the inner city. The truth is that the DA-led City voted to halt the projects. These sites remain vacant and one has now been leased to a large private developer.

“Madikizela has not denied his lies, but has indicated he intends taking the Public Protector’s report on review, on a technicality. Winde must explain how his cabinet of integrity can include a MEC who has been caught out lying to the parliament they account to.”

Herron said Madikizela has been suspended for lying about his academic qualifications, but not for his breach of the Constitution.

Responding to the protest, Winde said: “On April 14, I submitted a copy of the report by the Public Protector to the provincial legislature, including a copy of a letter from MEC Madikizela to myself, noting his intention to apply for judicial review to have the report set aside, as well as an explanation of the way forward which I intend to take. This was done within the stipulated time frame.

“In terms of the way forward, I noted that I have afforded MEC Madikizela one month to launch his application to the High Court to review and set aside the Public Protector’s report. That application may result in the Public Protector’s report being declared unlawful.

“At the conclusion of that application, I will determine what action to take, if any, against MEC Madikizela. I have also advised the Public Protector accordingly.”

Cape Argus