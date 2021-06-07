Good political party members Patricia de Lille, Brett Herron test positive for Covid-19

Cape Town - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille and Western Cape MPL member Brett Herron have tested positive for Covid-19.

De Lille and Herron, who are both Good party members, have revealed that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Good morning. I have tested positive for Covid-19. I took the test on Friday after showing some symptoms,” De Lille said on Sunday.

“As per the Covid-19 regulations, I immediately self-quarantined. I also informed those who have come in contact with me to do the same.

“As we enter wave three of the pandemic, I call on all South Africans not to let their guard down. Keep wearing your mask correctly, covering your nose and mouth.

“Wash or sanitise your hands regularly. Together we can beat this virus.”

Good Morning. I have tested positive for Covid-19. I took the test on Friday after showing some symptoms. pic.twitter.com/UL7Mt3kT2m — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) June 6, 2021

Herron, a close friend of the minister and Good party secretary-general, announced on Monday morning that that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

“Yesterday I was tested for Covid-19 after developing symptoms. Covid was detected. I will rest and isolate,” he said.

Herron also shined a spotlight on Callouts, a Covid-19 mobile testing business in Cape Town, for assisting in conducting his test.

“Shout out to Callouts for their speedy & fabulous service. A nurse came to my house within a hour of request."

Yesterday I was tested for Covid-19 after developing symptoms.

Covid was detected.

I will rest & isolate.

Please be safe & adhere to the protocols.

Shout out to Callouts for their speedy & fabulous service. A nurse came to my house within a hour of request. #covid19SA #Covid pic.twitter.com/8AaUVdCV59 — Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) June 7, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently moved the country to lockdown alert level 2 due to a surge in positive Covid-19 cases.

“If you test positive for Covid-19, you must self-isolate at home for a period of 10 days from when you first developed symptoms, he said.

“If you have been in contact with a person who has Covid-19, you must also self-quarantine for a period of 10 days following your exposure, even if you do not show any symptoms.

“Every week that we delay the peak of the third wave allows us to vaccinate hundreds of thousands more people, and may well save their lives.

“This is why it is crucial for us to act now, and to act together, to limit the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings and indoor spaces, keeping a distance from others and washing or sanitising our hands regularly… It is up to each and every one of us to protect ourselves, our families and our communities until we are all vaccinated.

“I ask you to summon your strength, your courage, and your tenacity as South Africans to stand together and to hold back this third wave.”

Cape Argus