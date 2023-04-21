Cape Town - The DA is expected to announce today that three councillors have jumped ship from the GOOD Party, which is bleeding councillors in George. This comes after GOOD’s PR councillor, Donovan Saptoe, its mayoral candidate in George, resigned on Wednesday.

The can Cape Argus reveal that Neville Louw, Theresa Jeyi and Richard Hector are expected to hand in their resignations, then join the DA. Saptoe confirmed his resignation but said he would not join the DA. GOOD’s PR councillor, Donovan Saptoe, its mayoral candidate in George, resigned on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied Sources privy to the developments told this publication the councillors skipped the George council’s meeting yesterday. They are apparently unhappy with the leadership of the GOOD party. All four were approached for comment, but three had not responded by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, the DA confirmed in a statement yesterday that the party would be welcoming an undisclosed number of councillors this morning. DA provincial spokesperson Melt Botes said: “We are excited to welcome these councillors and members to the party. The recent increase of councillors and members of other parties to the DA is a very clear indication, not only of the strength and growth of the DA, but also of the growing trust people have in a party that is capable of moving this country in the right direction come 2024.” The press briefing will be led by DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers, provincial deputy leader JP Smith, and provincial chairperson Jaco Londt.