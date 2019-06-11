A local community worker who feeds the needy and downtrodden in her area is in desperate need of funding to continue the initiative.

Cape Town - A local community worker who feeds the needy and downtrodden in her area is in desperate need of funding to continue the initiative. Beona Olivier, 46, from Grassy Park has been running her feeding scheme, called Hope and Support, from her home since 2017. “I run the feeding scheme every Thursday from 6-7pm in the evenings. I would like to be able to make it a daily thing, but I unfortunately do not have the funds to do so,” Olivier said.

“I feed about 100 people and they sit in a room I have in my backyard. But the space is very small, so the adults sit on chairs and the children on the mat,” she added.

Olivier also works as a cook at the Dominican School for Deaf Children in Wynberg.

Most of the money for the feeding scheme comes from her and her husband, but they do sometimes get donations from pastors and people in the community.

In 2018 Olivier registered Hope and Support as a ministry. She is still waiting for an NGO number.

“My grandmother inspired me to start the initiative because she would always feed children on the streets,” she said.

“I also know what it feels like to go to bed without having anything to eat, so that is why I take pride in helping these people.”

Olivier has two women who help her with the feeding scheme, both of whom were on drugs a few years ago. “I have two Muslim ladies who help me and I can see a real change in them since they have been with me. Both of them used to be on drugs and I can see how working with these people has grown them,” she said.

“People are so reluctant to help and feed people who are on drugs, but they are often the ones who need the care the most,” she added.

Hope and Support mainly needs bigger pots, bowls and utensils, a larger space to cook and feed people, and food and monetary donations.

[email protected]