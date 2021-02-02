Good Samaritan to help ’the Cape Flats midwife’ realise his paramedic dream

Cape Town - Dubbed “the Cape Flats midwife” for assisting pregnant women in need, Tashreeq Perry will have his dream of becoming a qualified paramedic realised. After reading of his plight in the Cape Argus, the kind-hearted chief executive of the Skills Academy, Rashaad Sambaba, has offered to help Perry return to school and begin his journey towards becoming a paramedic. Sambaba said that after reading Tashreeq’s story, he had felt the need to step in and help the young aspiring paramedic. Sambaba has organised for Perry to receive two long-distance bursaries valued at well over R25 000, to enable Perry to complete his high school studies before he moves on to study to become a paramedic. Along with the bursaries, Sambaba has also sworn to assist and support Perry with vital resources throughout his studies.

“I know what it’s like to want to study and better your life but not having the resources. I also know that people of colour are sometimes forgotten in the system. Reading Tashreeq’s story made me want to help him, and I am glad I reached out and took that step,” said Sambaba.

An overjoyed Perry said that he could hardly believe his luck when he began receiving calls and messages from possible sponsors and donors who wanted to help him.

“I am still in shock that my story had such an impact, that people want to help me realise my dream. I am so grateful to Mr Sambaba, he is truly God-sent and I will always appreciate what he has done for me. As well as everyone who has reached out to me wanting to support me and indirectly my community and family.

“I know that the journey will not be easy, but I am more than prepared at this point. For not only myself but for everyone who is standing with me,” said Perry.

