BRENT Lindeque’s blog has been named South Africa’s Blog of the year for 2019. Cape Town - The GoodThingsGuy blog, run by Brent Lindeque, has been named South Africa’s Blog of the Year for 2019. The blog was crowned Blog of the Year for the third year in a row, and was named Best Lifestyle Blog in the country for 2019. The gongs were received at an awards ceremony hosted by the South African Blog Awards, a platform created to showcase the best local blogs and increase their exposure in the country and internationally.

GoodThingsGuy was launched five years ago, and has been making waves ever since. Lindeque said: “All I want to do is change the national conversation and give South African citizens a balance view of the news in our country, as well as empower them through positive thinking.”

The team at the blog believes there is an abundance of good news throughout the country, and the news on the site is read by 1.5 million people a month.

Lindeque is recognised globally for for his forward-thinking approach, and a weekly newspaper has named him among its Top 200 Young South Africans, and he has been selected as one of the Lead SA Heroes. “I am so incredibly humbled by both awards (Blog of the Year and Best Lifestyle Blog) and thankful for them. To be named South Africa’s Blog of the Year again is just mind-blowing. My team and I are thankful for the continued support of our readers,” said Lindeque.

