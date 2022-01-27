Goodwood, Parow and Plattekloof areas next in roll-out of electricity meters software update

Cape Town - Following the roll-out of the update on prepaid electricity meters software in Atlantis and surrounds last year and recently in Parklands, Milnerton and others, the update is moving to the Goodwood, Parow and Plattekloof areas from February 1. The update of the software which the City started in December in areas from the West Coast follows a phased approach and is expected to conclude in December next year.

This as the software for all prepaid electricity meters in South Africa is expected to expire in 2024 and for the first time would be updated. This is scheduled to be done every 31.9 years. Mayco member for energy Beverley van Reenen said the City had an excess of 570 000 prepaid meters to upgrade and was starting the process early so that this is concluded before 2024. The City said the prepaid metering software must be updated or customers wouldn’t be able to recharge their meters with new tokens and would be left without a power supply.

Customers in a specifically identified area would receive two update codes with their purchase when their time comes and if the City has not reached an area, and customers have not received the update codes with their electricity purchase, they are not yet due for the update. The City said their teams would be on standby in these areas in February to assist customers when required. Upon receiving the two 20-digit update codes along with their usual prepaid token, customers who prefer to update their meters may follow these steps to enter the update codes when their area has been scheduled for the update:

1. Enter the first 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept. 2. Enter the second 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept. 3. Enter the usual 20-digit token to recharge units as normal.