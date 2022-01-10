Goodwood residents association commends arrests of cable thieves

Cape Town - The proactive steps of Goodwood residents to curb metals and steel theft in the suburb were already yielding results with the arrest of four suspects at the weekend. The suspects were caught red-handed after a Glenwood resident saw suspicious activity next to the railway line and reported this to the Glenwood NHW.

The suspects were arrested with working tools (spades and relevant cable theft tools) and cables with an estimated value of R15 000. Last month, Goodwood Ratepayers and Residents association raised concerns over the increased metal and cable theft in the area, calling on residents to be on the lookout. Police spokesperson Wesley Twiggs said the suspects, between the ages of 36 and 45, were arrested on charges of malicious damage to property and tampering with infrastructure.