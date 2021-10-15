Goodwood ward councillor 'incompetent and lack imagination'

Cape Town - Ten wasted years is how a Goodwood resident described the tenure of Ward 27 councillor Cecile Janse van Rensburg. In a letter to DA leader John Steenhuisen, resident Ismail Tagodien called for the replacement of Janse van Rensburg as the DA’s election candidate with what he said should be an honest, qualified, skilled, competent, hard-working, friendly person and someone who lived in the area.

Tagodien said the number of frustrated individuals and associations in Goodwood was growing in numbers due to difficulties in dealing with Janse van Rensburg, who he said, had cut off communication with residents. Tagodien said Janse van Rensburg was not only incompetent but lacked imagination, vision and the ability to engage the residents. He said potholes in the area were an ongoing problem and had now worsened. Crime was rampant while vagrants had invaded Goodwood, taking up residence on pavements and under bridges.

Tagodien also criticised what he said was Janse van Rensburg’s lack of vision and public involvement for the area's little work and lack of imagination and good taste in recreational parks. He said parks were uneven, unfriendly, unattractive, unsafe, unfenced, and thus, under-utilised. “Goodwood exists in two halves, the “good” part above Milton Road, and the “bad” part between Milton and Voortrekker Road. Voortrekker Road itself has been allowed to degenerate into a slum area. This is unacceptable,” said Tagodien. However, Janse van Rensburg said she noted Tagodien's perceptions and personal opinions about her character, integrity and work ethic. She said service delivery issues raised had been addressed.

Janse van Rensburg, who indicated that she would be running for another term, said it was not a requirement for any ward councillor to reside in the area where they were elected. She said her relationship with residents and business owners was sound and based on mutual respect. She said the Ward Allocation for ward 27 had been implemented successfully every year during her terms of service. Another resident Jacques Kleinhans said Goodwood had been neglected for way too long.