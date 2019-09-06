From left to right: Karan Bhatia VP for public policy and government affairs, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Nigeria and a participant at the Digital Skills For Africa programme during WEF in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - As part of its stated mission to “organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful”, Google has expanded its Digital Skills for Africa programme to include the next generation of users - children - in such subjects as coding. On Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Cape Town, Nitin Gajria, the company’s director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Google, announced an ambitious programme aimed at equipping South African pupils with the fundamentals of computer science.

The programme, known as CS First, is a free computer science curriculum that makes coding easy to teach and fun to learn.

“Google aims to train more than 30000 learners across the nine provinces in the space of a year,” said Gajria. “In South Africa, 70% of CS First training will be done in public schools and 10% in special needs schools. We are ensuring that 60% of schoolchildren who will be taught coding in South Africa through this programme will be girls.”

Karan Bhatia, Google’s vice-president for public policy and government affairs, met young coders and developers during his visit to Cape Town.

“With talent like this, the future of technology in South Africa is bright,” he said. “Google has been in Africa for over a decade now and remains committed to investing in developing the digital ecosystem and making its products more useful for Africans.”

He said the continent continued to show strong digital growth, with more than 400million internet users.

Mzamo Masito, Google’s chief marketing officer for Google Africa, spoke about the company’s quest to make the internet more accessible, especially for women.

“While the internet is more affordable and accessible than ever before, it is not gender equitable,” he said. “We have a number of initiatives designed to increase access and opportunities for women.”

Earlier this year, Google announced the launch of 18 Women Will chapters in southern Africa, joining others across the continent. Women Will addresses the gaps in information and empowerment where women are being excluded.

These chapters help women make the most of technology to build skills, become inspired and to connect with each other through training, events and advocacy.

