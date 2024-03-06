Gordon’s Bay pensioner off to bodybuilding championship

Cape Town - Age is just a number for a pensioner from Gordon’s Bay, who is set to participate in the World Championship of Natural Bodybuilding and Fitness. Cornelius Hendricks, 69, has been selected to represent South Africa in the bodybuilding competition in The Netherlands in June.

He will compete in the Master’s Three Class, which is reserved for bodybuilders who are older than 60. “I’m on my way to The Netherlands to stand with the world’s best. “The men are coming from all over the world. It is a dream come true for me,” Hendricks said.

Since entering the sport in 1991, the father of two has never looked back – only after his physique. Hendricks said he put in the hard work every day, spending three hours at the gym working on his legs, calves and chest among other parts of his body. “If you should see me now, you won’t say that I’m this age.

“A lot of people can’t believe that I’m in this shape. “If you train hard you will get results. “My muscle is very hard but I have to put in the work now.

“You have to look like something and I look better than all these guys that use these supplements.” Hendricks, who also happens to be the brother of the late, well-known bodybuilder Johannes Hendricks, is no stranger to competition – a year ago he placed second in the national championships in SA. Age is just a mere number for a pensioner from Gordon’s Bay who is set to participate in the World Championship of Natural Bodybuilding and Fitness. The 69-year-old Cornelius Hendricks will compete for South Africa in the bodybuilding competition in the Netherlands in June 2024. pic supplied Age is just a mere number for a pensioner from Gordon’s Bay who is set to participate in the World Championship of Natural Bodybuilding and Fitness. The 69-year-old Cornelius Hendricks will compete for South Africa in the bodybuilding competition in the Netherlands in June 2024. pic supplied This was the second time he was selected for a world event, but just like then, funding remained an issue.

Hendricks said his dream hung in the balance as he needed R45000 to secure his spot at the World Championships. “I would appreciate it if people can help because I have been doing this sport for all the years,” he said. “I feel so good that I can still compete in athletics with the younger generation.”