GOTG search and rescue teams to return to SA on Saturday

Cape Town - Gift of the Givers (GOTG) volunteers who left to assist in search-and-rescue missions in Türkiye and Syria are expected to receive a heroes’ welcome on their scheduled return at the Cape Town International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday. Immediately after the tragedy of the twin quakes last Monday, GOTG sent its first search-and-rescue team on the Tuesday, with more personnel and police K9 sniffer dogs and their handlers, joining.

Turkish Consul-General Sinan Yesildag and Premier Alan Winde are expected to be present at Cape Town International Airport for the arrival at 11.30am. In Joburg, volunteers are scheduled to arrive at 10.35am. Those wishing to welcome the teams back have been encouraged to do so. Police K9 team leader Brigadier Vilma Moodley said this was not the first international disaster in which they had assisted.

“In respect of the trauma and mental exhaustion, we have been debriefing by talking of each day’s experience. “This is their daily function and we as a team have dealt with the operation professionally. Being in this profession requires a strong mental tolerance. We as a team have it and we are well. All handlers will, however, debrief on arrival.” The collective death toll has reached 42 000, with 36 187 people killed in Türkiye and 5 800 in Syria. However faint, hope remains as rescuers continue to retrieve people alive from the rubble, after being trapped for 11 days.

“When farewelled the brave young people of GOTG from Cape Town Airport to Türkiye, I told them that the Turkish people would never forget their support. They did a critical job for the Turkish people who were affected by the earthquakes. “This exemplary humanitarian effort will be also remembered as a new bond for Turkish-South African diplomatic relations,” Yesildag said. “I have to say that the international community, including South Africa, responded very quickly and effectively. South Africa mobilised to send in-kind assistance and made cash donations. A huge amount of goods were donated and are being delivered every night from South Africa to the ones in need in the earthquake zones in Türkiye.”