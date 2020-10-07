Government accused of having good laws but 'no political will to enforce laws'

Cape Town - The government has been accused of having good laws and policies in response to violence against women and children, but lacks the willpower to enforce them. This was said during a webinar hosted by UCT’s Children’s Institute on Tuesday. Panellists from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), Sonke Gender Justice (SGJ) and United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), participated. SGJ co-founder and co-executive Bafana Khumalo said the levels of violence against women and children remain far too high in South Africa. “South Africa has a promising policy environment yet the environment remains very sordid on the ground,” said Khumalo.

“We also have to contend with failures of the justice system.”

He added that often cases of sexual assault or violence against women and children are often dropped, or due to lax behaviour by the police, lack sufficient investigation or evidence.

SGJ policy development and advocacy manager Kayan Leung said a number of legislative and policy frameworks existed as key interventional responses to violence against women and children, such as the Domestic Violence Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act, regulations for Sexual Offences Courts, and the National Crime Prevention Strategy.

With regards to violence against women and children legislation, she said there was an “implementation gap” between the legislation and the effective implementation of the activities that it calls for.

Cape Argus