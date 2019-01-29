Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Government debt is burdening consumers, says chief economist of Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt. And to make matters worse there could be another fuel price increase. “The biggest single remaining problem is the vastly overstaffed public service and the fact that government employees consistently get increases well above the inflation rate. The only solution to this problem would be a head-on clash between South Africa’s increasingly powerful union movement and the government to radically reduce the number of government employees,” said Roodt.

It’s been a tough few months for consumers and times are expected to get more difficult. Eskom is in debt of more than R420million and municipalities owe R27billion to the effectively bankrupt state-owned enterprises. With Eskom asking for another tariff increase of 15% from energy regulator Nersa, consumers are left to fork out more money.

The cause of high oil prices could be the result of growing political tensions mounting in Venezuela. The country has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but is rapidly running out of money to prospect for crude and to pump it out of the ground.

Economist Mike Schussler said that although Venezuela is in trouble, it does not affect our economy. “It’s more because of the Saudi Arabia and Russian alliance having an impact on the production.”

Chief executive of Debt Rescue, Neil Roets, said: “Total consumer debt now stands at close to R1.73trillion, according to the latest figures released by the Reserve Bank, which clearly show that South African consumers have not cut back on spending.

“A recent World Bank index has also shown that South Africa is one of the most indebted countries in the world.”

Roets also said the uncertainty being created by planned land seizures by the government is having a negative effect on the economy.

[email protected]