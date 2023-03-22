Government goes ahead with hearing as suspended DG ‘remains hospitalised’

Cape Town - The government is going ahead with the hearing into the Department of Public Enterprises’s (DPE) suspended director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi, despite him being in hospital, his lawyer says. Tlhakudi, whose term ends in July, was suspended last year after allegations that he failed to follow due process in appointing a candidate for a vacancy and pushed for a preferred candidate.

Tlhakudi is on record as saying his suspension came about after he spoke out against alleged corruption by DPE Minister Pravin Gordhan and the contentious sale of SA Airways. Tlhakudi is in hospital. His lawyer, Tshepo Matlala, told the Cape Argus an internal inquiry, said to be headed by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, had been briefed that Tlhakudi could not attend due to ill-health. DPE spokesperson Richard Mantu referred queries to Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, who said Lamola was not running the hearing and would not be privy to its details.

Matlala said he and the department had gone through a conciliation process on March 7, where a non-resolution certificate was issued. He said the government recently rejected a doctor’s certificate produced by Tlhakudi and requested that his doctor appears before the hearing at short notice. Matlala said he is “flabbergasted” that this matter continues while Tlhakudi is laid up and even when there was a recent conciliation process.