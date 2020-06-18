'Government serious about crime' with arrests of top cops, alleged crime kingpins

Cape Town - Western Cape police were at the forefront of a major investigation that led to the arrest of several high-ranking police officers and alleged underworld kingpins on charges of fraud and corruption relating to contraventions within the Central Firearm Registry. According to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole, intensive and extensive investigations into alleged wheeling and dealing at parts of the CFR led the identification of at least 21 people and the arrest so far of at least 16 people on multiple criminal charges. The National Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in the Western Cape, under the leadership of Major General André Lincoln, had been probing, among others, charges relating to fraud, defeating the administration of justice and contravention of the Firearms Control Act on multiple case dockets in Edenvale, Kempton Park and Norwood in Gauteng, Sitole said. He said during November 2017, police received information on alleged fraud and corruption relating to firearm licence applications taking place between Cape Town and Gauteng. “In January 2018, it was found that several people, including Cape Town underworld figures and their family and friends, allegedly obtained their competency certificate/s and firearm licence/s to possess a firearm, as well as temporary authorisation to possess a firearm/s in an allegedly wrongful manner.”

Those arrested include alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and one Yaseen Modack.

Nafiz Modack and two co-accused appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and were granted R10 000 bail. In terms of his bail conditions, he has to report to the Bothasig police station three times a week.

Community activist Colin Arendse said the major arrests carried out by the members of the AGU were significant in that the Cape Flats was seen by some as the fulcrum of gang violence and all its tentacles, while the AGU quietly went about doing its work.

“These latest arrests after three long years of meticulous investigation are proof that national government is serious about destroying crime, and we salute the command structures and members of the Anti-Gang Unit on a job well done,” Arendse said.

Gun Free SA director Adele Kirsten said while the organisation commended the police for the decisive action, the arrests were long overdue.

“What this demonstrates is that, similar to the 2015 Chris Prinsloo case, fraud and corruption in the firearms management chain does not only involve corrupt police members - it involves a number of role-players, including gun dealers and business owners, which in turn shows that this type of fraud is systemic rather than a once-off, random act,” Kirsten said

Kavisha Pillay, head of stakeholder relations for Corruption Watch, welcomed the investigation and said it had not only exposed the kingpins of the underworld, “but also networks within the SAPS who help advance criminal activity”.

