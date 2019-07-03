Grabouw farmworkers have taken the farmowners to the Equality Court after a deadlock in talks between the union and management over ‘discriminatory, racist practices’. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Farmworkers from Oak Valley Farm in Grabouw have taken the farmowners to the Equality Court after deadlock in talks between the union and management and what they say are discriminatory and racist practices on the farm. Commercial Stevedoring Agriculture and Allied Workers Union secretary general, Trevor Christians, said the union was seeking an order to declare unlawful the practice of single-sex hostels and that of black workers barred from staying on the farm with their families.

“For many years the farm had coloured and white workers to stay with their families on the farm.

“Black African workers were put in single-sex hostels and their families were not allowed.

“After a long series of fruitless negotiations with the farm, the union referred the single-sex hostels matter to the Equality Court, because we believe it is a violation of human dignity, discriminatory and racist,” he said.

Christians said the workers were demanding that the single-sex hostels be demolished and transformed into family homes.

He said the matter was met with fierce resistance by the employers, despite interventions by the Human Rights Commission and the unions.

Christians alleged that the owners were using “old apartheid” wage policies and practices to run their business.

These violations are before the court and will be adjudicated on Friday in the Equality Court.

However, Oak Valley managing director, Christopher Rawbone Viljoen, denied any discriminatory and racist practices made by the union on the farm.

“Oak Valley reiterates it has no policies or practices that deliberately discriminate between its employees on the grounds of race or gender. We take these allegations seriously and confirm our commitment to address them in the correct forum,” he said.

Among its list of demands, the union wants a minimum wage of R250 a day, and an end to labour brokers and single-sex hostels.

Human Rights Commissioner, Chris Nissen, said they were engaging the management of the farm and the interventions were ongoing.

“Living conditions in the hostels were terrible and we have engaged with the management and told them the conditions were unacceptable,” he said.

However, Nissen said it was immature of the union to say there were discriminatory practices at the farm, despite interventions by the Human Rights Commission.

“That is not entirely true. We have met with the management on the hostel issues, and after the renovations under way on the hostels are done, we will engage them on other issues.

“We still have to make sure discriminatory practices come to an end at that farm,” Nissen said.

[email protected]