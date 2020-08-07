Grade 12 classes in Cape Town district hit by teacher shortage

Cape Town - Metro Central Education District has requested extra hands on deck to support schools that struggle to teach all subjects Grade 12s, saying more than 100 Grade 12 classes are without a teacher.

This was revealed by Sanette Nowers, a district director, in a recent letter to principals, where she said classes in the district were without a teacher for various valid reasons, learners did not attend school and teachers were at home because of comorbidities.

Nowers was reaching out to schools in the district to find out where help was needed. She said schools in the same community could synchronise their timetables for subjects where there were shortages of teachers, so all learners could attend the one school for that subject and be taught by one of the teachers in that community.

“This can work well, because unfortunately many Grade 12s do not attend school, so the numbers are low and classes from different schools in a community can be combined.”

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that some schools were managing. But in certain schools, there may not be a secondary specialist teacher who may be able to assist.