Grade 9 learner not allowed in exam venue at Mitchell’s Plain over slim-fit grey pants

Cape Town - A controversial uniform policy at Darul Arqam Islamic High School in Eastridge, Mitchell’s Plain, has left a Grade 9 learner and his family up in arms. The issue centres around the school’s refusal to allow the learner to sit for an exam due to his slim-fit grey school pants, which the school deemed unacceptable.

As a result, the learner had to take the exam after school hours, which his father described as “unconstitutional and illegal”. The father, 33, expressed his frustration, saying the situation has caused emotional distress for his son, who has always excelled academically. “We chose the school because my son is an A-student, and we felt there was too much pressure at regular schools and madrassas,” he said.

“He wanted to learn more about religion, so it seemed like the perfect fit.” A Grade 9 learner was not allowed to enter the exam venue due to wearing this slim-fit grey pants. Picture: Supplied The school called the learner’s mother on Friday to inform them their son’s slim-fit grey pants were not allowed. “They said if he doesn’t get new pants, which are regular fit, he won’t be allowed to write the exam,” the father explained.

Despite the family’s efforts to resolve the issue by purchasing a new pair of pants and having them tailored to fit, the school insisted the pants were still unacceptable. “I’ve never seen my child so down,” the father said. “He was crying and told his mother he doesn’t want to attend the school anymore.”

The boy’s mother had, according to the father, been feeling unwell due to the ordeal. “She’s worried about her child and whether he’s coping with all this,” the father said. While the school called the family on Tuesday morning to apologise and promise to review their uniform policy, the father feels the damage has already been done.

“This has been traumatic for both the parent and the child,” he said. “It’s disheartening that something as trivial as a pair of pants could cause an A-grade student to lose interest in attending the school. We will be looking to place him in another school.” Several attempts to obtain comment from the school this week were unsuccessful.