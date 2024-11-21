Grade 9 learner not allowed in exam venue at Mitchell’s Plain over slim-fit grey pants

Cape Town - A controversial uniform policy at Darul Arqam Islamic High School in Eastridge, Mitchell’s Plain, has left a Grade 9 learner and his family up in arms.
The issue centres around the school’s refusal to allow the learner to sit for an exam due to his slim-fit grey school pants, which the school deemed unacceptable.
As a result, the learner had to take the exam after school hours, which his father described as “unconstitutional and illegal”.
The father, 33, expressed his frustration, saying the situation has caused emotional distress for his son, who has always excelled academically.
“We chose the school because my son is an A-student, and we felt there was too much pressure at regular schools and madrassas,” he said.
“He wanted to learn more about religion, so it seemed like the perfect fit.”
The school called the learner’s mother on Friday to inform them their son’s slim-fit grey pants were not allowed.
“They said if he doesn’t get new pants, which are regular fit, he won’t be allowed to write the exam,” the father explained.
Despite the family’s efforts to resolve the issue by purchasing a new pair of pants and having them tailored to fit, the school insisted the pants were still unacceptable.
“I’ve never seen my child so down,” the father said.
“He was crying and told his mother he doesn’t want to attend the school anymore.”
The boy’s mother had, according to the father, been feeling unwell due to the ordeal.
“She’s worried about her child and whether he’s coping with all this,” the father said.
While the school called the family on Tuesday morning to apologise and promise to review their uniform policy, the father feels the damage has already been done.
“This has been traumatic for both the parent and the child,” he said.
“It’s disheartening that something as trivial as a pair of pants could cause an A-grade student to lose interest in attending the school. We will be looking to place him in another school.”
Several attempts to obtain comment from the school this week were unsuccessful.
The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) deputy secretary, Kenneth Williams, said they are disappointed to hear what happened.
“It is about the manner the issue was dealt with. The school could’ve managed it in a better way. One can only imagine how traumatised the child is. Even if it’s a private school, Section 28 is clear, that a school must operate in best interest of the child, so the question is, was the way they responded in the best interest of the child? Above all, the rights of a child supersedes the school rules.”
Williams said they will ask for investigation into the matter and approach the school.