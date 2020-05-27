Cape ArgusNews
Informal traders who had previously traded at the Grand Parade are taking the City of Cape Town to court, demanding to resume trading. Picture: Michael Walker/African News Agency.
Grand Parade's informal traders take City of Cape Town to court

By Shakirah Thebus

Cape Town - Informal traders who had previously traded at the Grand Parade are taking the City of Cape Town to court, demanding to resume trading.

Non-profit public interest law centre Legal Resources Centre (LRC), representing the informal traders, has filed an urgent application on behalf of the United Traders Association, calling for trading to resume at the Grand Parade.

United Traders Association, Black Traders Association, Bus Terminus Traders Association and Hanover Street Traders Association had approached the centre for legal assistance and intervention after the City had refused to issue Covid-19 informal traders’ permits to traders, disallowing them to continue with business in terms of level 4 lockdown regulations.

LRC attorney Khensani Motileni said the LRC was approached on May 7 and had taken instructions and addressed a letter of clarity to the City regarding the Grand Parade traders.

Motileni said: “The biggest issue in contention is that the City refuses to allow our clients to continue trading on the Grand Parade on the basis that their trade operations are classified as a ‘flea market’, which is excluded under the lockdown level 4 regulations.”

She added that it was within their rights to trade, as other informal traders had been issued with informal trading permits.

“The LRC provides free legal services to the underprivileged, marginalised and discriminated individuals and communities,” said Motileni.

The matter is expected to reach court on Friday.

The City, along with ministers of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Small Business Development and Police, had until on Tuesday to file opposing papers.

