The GrandWest Bursary Fund, established in 2007, is aimed at those from disadvantaged communities who’ve been previously excluded from socio-economic developments.
The bursary fund focuses not only on academic results but also considers the “sheer determination” of a student, GrandWest said.
“This means that the bursary fund does not only target high academic achievers. If you have overcome challenges to get into tertiary education, you should apply for this bursary.
“We are able to support up to 40 students this year, depending on availability,” said Genevieve Smith, sustainability manager at GrandWest.