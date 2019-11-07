GrandWest has 40 bursaries for Western Cape students









The GrandWest Bursary Fund, established in 2007, is aimed at those from disadvantaged communities who’ve been previously excluded from socio-economic developments.. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency Cape Town - GrandWest has called on Western Cape students studying maths, engineering, accounting, biotechnology, statistics, science, medicine, trade skills, hospitality, cooking and tourism to apply for 40 bursaries for 2020. The GrandWest Bursary Fund, established in 2007, is aimed at those from disadvantaged communities who’ve been previously excluded from socio-economic developments. The bursary fund focuses not only on academic results but also considers the “sheer determination” of a student, GrandWest said. “This means that the bursary fund does not only target high academic achievers. If you have overcome challenges to get into tertiary education, you should apply for this bursary. “We are able to support up to 40 students this year, depending on availability,” said Genevieve Smith, sustainability manager at GrandWest.

The bursary provides financial assistance to tertiary students who matriculated in South Africa, are enrolled in full-time studies, and who live and study in the Western Cape.

Successful applicants can expect the fund to cover 75% to 100% of their tuition with no payback. There is also a textbook allowance, ongoing academic support and mentoring, and a job market preparation workshop.

“Students who received the bursary will also need to do 40 hours of community service.

“This is another way we are giving back to the community,” Smith said.

The selection process includes submission of an application form, screening of applicants, short-listing of candidates and a final selection.

Email: [email protected] for an application form or call Smith on 0215057594.

Completed applications can sent to the same address.