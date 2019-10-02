'Grant is a big boy, he is a game player' says Plato









Mayor Dan Plato has kept mum on the party’s plans to table a motion of no confidence against its metro chairperson, Grant Twigg, this weekend. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato has kept mum on the party’s plans to table a motion of no confidence against its metro chairperson, Grant Twigg, this weekend. “Let me say that is part of the in house processes, the DA in house processes makes provision for that and he does his support and there are other people who want to take over the position and Grant I spoke about this we had a lengthy discussion,” Plato said. It has emerged that Twigg is expected to face a no-confidence motion on Saturday when the party meets. Plato said: “Grant is a big boy, he is a game player and he understands this process. This is part of the process we say our things openly and transparent. This is not a concern for us.” DA councillor Rose Rau and transport Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase made a submission on why Twigg should face such a motion.

In the submission, they said Twigg had divided the region and its structures as well as the DA caucus of the City of Cape Town by driving a “factionalised agenda in his efforts to secure re-election as metro chairperson”.

They also stated that he had failed to provide effective leadership to the region due to the style of chairing the meeting which reflected “a lack of sincerity with respect to the issues expressed by the members”.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, Twigg said he was feeling good ahead of the no-confidence motion. “I would not say that there is any division in the party because of people sharing how they feel.

“The councillors who brought this forward will have to explain for themselves why they decided to do this,” he said.

In November last year, mayor Dan Plato announced his team of new Mayco members. His announcement came just after former mayor Patricia De Lille resigned from the party after a fierce battle.

Twigg is a seasoned politician and was the former DA caucus chairperson in the city, but was demoted by De Lille in favour of Shaun August, who became the party’s leader in the metro when his predecessor, Grant Pascoe, defected to the ANC in 2014.

