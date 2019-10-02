Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato has kept mum on the party’s plans to table a motion of no confidence against its metro chairperson, Grant Twigg, this weekend.
“Let me say that is part of the in house processes, the DA in house processes makes provision for that and he does his support and there are other people who want to take over the position and Grant I spoke about this we had a lengthy discussion,” Plato said.
It has emerged that Twigg is expected to face a no-confidence motion on Saturday when the party meets.
Plato said: “Grant is a big boy, he is a game player and he understands this process. This is part of the process we say our things openly and transparent. This is not a concern for us.”
DA councillor Rose Rau and transport Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase made a submission on why Twigg should face such a motion.