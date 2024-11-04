Grant Twigg probed amid waste services scandal

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is set to commence with an investigation into DA Mayco member for Urban Waste, Grant Twigg, for the collapse of the waste management service in informal settlements amid a vote by council taken last week. This decision comes months after the municipality dismissed executive director, Luzuko Mdunyelwa, after an independent investigator blamed the duo for the collapse, which resulted in waste pile up in various informal settlements across the Mother City.

According to the internal report given to councillors at a council meeting in December last year the formation of a new “in-house” model was undertaken with no delegated authority which resulted in high court action against the municipality and a staggering budget of more than R500 million in a cost comparison. According to the report, the Urban Waste Management Department opted to terminate external service providers from July 1 last year and contractors subsequently took legal action against the municipality. Last week councillors were asked to take a vote on recommendations by the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) that Twigg also be investigated while the City seeks to recover R10.2m from Mdunyelwa for the losses incurred by the municipality.

According to the meeting minutes, which were leaked to the Cape Argus, the committee questioned why an investigation was not undertaken into the role of Twigg. Central to the issue is a memorandum signed by the duo informing staff of the pilot project but committee members believed that as the reports fingered both men, Twigg should also be investigated. This comes despite claims by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis that action was not warranted against Twigg.

In August after Mdunyelwa was dismissed the Cape Argus questioned why no action was taken against Twigg despite the report naming him as equally responsible but Hill-Lewis stated: “Action is not warranted against Ald Twigg, who correctly raised concerns about the need for waste management reforms in informal settlements, particularly where private contracting is not delivering the desired result of cleaner communities. This is in line with Ald Twigg’s oversight responsibility, which does not extend to operational implementation of waste services. And there is absolutely no allegation of any impropriety whatsoever. Any suggestion that there is is just politicking”. Speaker Felicity Purchase confirmed that following the council vote her office had now been tasked to investigate Twigg’s role in the saga. Twigg, however, has welcomed the investigation and said he will co-operate.

‘I welcome the decision by the City of Cape Town Council to accept a recommendation from the section 79 municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) to request the Speaker to investigate my involvement in addressing service delivery issues in the Urban Waste Management directorate.’ He says rapid urbanisation has severely impacted cleaning services. ‘It is common cause that the administration took decisions that may have been well intended but did not transition as it should’ve. These are operational matters and are being addressed with other processes of Council. The ensuing investigation will be an opportune time to showcase my efforts in driving service delivery and clarify those who seek to use service delivery to the most vulnerable as a political football. I will cooperate with the investigation while continuing to ensure we drive the highest levels of service delivery in our City.’