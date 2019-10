Grassy Park cop accused of sexual assault while visiting woman's home









A Grassy Park police officer was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Pelican Park community leader. File picture. Cape Town - A Grassy Park police officer, who was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Pelican Park community leader, is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today. Rogayba Pretorius-Adams, chairperson of Koellieyaatul Ansaar, the institute of the helpers feeding scheme, said the incident occurred on Thursday. “My son opened the door and let in the police officer because I was sleeping...and my husband had just left the house." “I had dealings with the officer in the past because of my work but I hadn’t seen him in months,” she said. According to her, it was only her youngest son and her alone in the home when things took a turn for the worse.

She alleged that the officer took her hand and forced it on his private parts several times...

“I was afraid and did not know what to do.

“He then went to the bathroom and emerged with his private part outside of his pants,” she said.

Pretorius-Adams said that he had tried touching her again before going back into the bathroom to masturbate.

“I was so traumatised by what had happened, I told my husband what occurred when he came home from work and he immediately went and laid a charge at the police station,” she said.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed that on Friday afternoon a police sergeant stationed at Gassy Park police station was arrested on a charge of sexual assault.

Community leaders from around the Ottery area are set to gather outside of the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court this morning to stage a picket calling for no bail for the police officer charged with the assault.

