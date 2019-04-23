A 31-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly assaulted a law enforcement officer who was attending to a complaint on Sunday in Grassy Park.

Cape Town - A 31-year-old suspect who allegedly assaulted a law enforcement officer who was attending to a complaint on Sunday in Weaver Street, Grassy Park, has been arrested. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the suspect was due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on a charge of assault once he had been charged, and that the case was still under investigation.

“A bottle was thrown at the officer while attending to a disturbance-of-the-peace complaint,” Traut said.

Grassy Park community policing forum (CPF) spokesperson Philip Bam expressed his dismay at the attack and said it was totally unacceptable.

“This is a sign of the disregard and disrespect for law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Bam said it indicated a slippery slope to anarchy.

“Last week we reported threats and violence against the police. This cannot continue,” Bam said.

“Our prayers are for the recovery of the officer who is in a stable condition at this time.”

Bam has pleaded with communities to not hinder the police or city law enforcement officers carrying out their duties. “Our call is for the SAPS and City police to execute the demand in our community safety plan to increase visibility and stop and search operations so that dangerous weapons can be removed from our streets.”

He said there were far too many dangerous weapons on their streets in backpacks and on the hips of people with criminal intent.

“We say apply the law ruthlessly, without fear or favour. The CPF and law-abiding citizens will stand behind you, as you make our area a safer place for our children and elderly,” Bam said.

[email protected]