Grassy Park policing forum takes a stand against attacks on emergency responders

Cape Town - The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) has condemned the recent attack on two law enforcement officers in Lotus River, fewer than 24 hours after it launched a campaign to raise awareness of the impact of such attacks on the communty’s well-being. The incident is said to have occurred after the officers apprehended a suspect for the alleged possession of illegal substances, including dagga, tik and heroin.

Story continues below Advertisment

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyson said the officers came under attack from several residents believed to be from the area just after they arrested a suspect for the possession of 53 dagga stoppe, 27 tik bankies, and one heroin tablet. “The attackers sided with the suspect and pelted officers with stones, damaging a vehicle in the process. The suspect managed to escape as a result of the interference. The officers, confiscated the drugs and have laid charges of public violence, assault on an officer, resisting arrest and damage to City property with the police.” Grassy Park CPF deputy chairperson Nicole Jacobus echoed the statement by law enforcement and said the incident occurred just after 11am, when the officers were patrolling the area and spotted the suspect who reacted suspiciously, prompting them to give chase.

“Initially one of the officers gave chase and caught up with the suspect, a man believed to be linked to a local gang. As his partner came to assist, a group of residents began throwing stones at the officers and they were forced to defend themselves by firing rubber bullets. “During the scuffle, the group of residents freed the suspect. One officer sustained injuries to his arm and neck. This attack happened not more than a day after we launched our campaign against attacks on emergency and law enforcement responders. “We are duly disappointed and urge police to thoroughly investigate crimes of this nature and leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are brought to book and face the full might of the law,” Jacobus said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Over the past 12 months, there have been 28 malicious attacks on police vehicles and seven on law enforcement vehicles, the forum said. Grassy Park CPF chairperson Melvin Jonkers said: “Police officials were traumatised resulting in a total of 114 workdays lost. The 12 vehicles damaged are said to have cost R65 000 to repair, six vehicles are still out of commission, and we are aware of at least one ambulance that was also attacked. “Shots have been fired at police, and emergency paramedics have been robbed of personal belongings and equipment. Firefighters have also come under attack in local communities, and it’s not okay. These malicious attacks can no longer be tolerated.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Traumatised emergency responders have to be escorted, and sometimes it takes longer for escorts to arrive. Our residential areas have become ‘Red Zones’, hampering effective service delivery. We view such wanton attacks as attacks on the state, and we call for the culprits to be severely punished,” Jonkers said. On March 19, the CPF will kick off the second leg of its campaign. Members of the forum, neighbourhood watches, the SAPS and EMS will work to distribute campaign flyers in hot-spot areas, street corners in Parkwood, Lotus River, Ottery, Phumlani and New Horizon. [email protected]