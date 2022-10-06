Grave concern ahead of the Two Oceans Aquarium’s penguin march this Saturday

The plight of the endangered African Penguin is taking centre stage yet again as African Penguin Awareness Day approaches this Saturday. The Two Oceans Aquarium is looking to raise awareness of this endemic but severely endangered species with a “March of Penguin” or “Waddle” through the V&A Waterfront.

Two Oceans Aquarium spokesperson Renée Leeuwner said: “As the aquarium, we are incredibly worried about the decline in the numbers of African penguins. We need as many people as possible to make their voices heard for the African penguin and their continued survival. By inviting the public to be part of the Waddle, we hope that people will realise that they have the power to save this species.” Those interested in joining are encouraged to meet at the entrance to aquarium at 9.30am on Saturday for a 3km march from the aquarium around the V&A Waterfront. The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds research manager Katta Ludynia said the species would likely be functionally extinct on the West Coast of South Africa by 2035 if the rate of decline continues.

“In 2022, we have reached the lowest ever recorded number of breeding African penguins in South Africa, with just 10 000 pairs. Twenty years ago, Dassen Island on the West Coast had 20 000 breeding pairs and now we have half of that number left in the entire country, from the West Coast islands to the islands in Algoa Bay,” Ludynia said. There have been numerous measures announced and implemented this year to arrest the decline, including a revision of the African Penguin Biodiversity Management Plan and the shutting down of fishing practices around African penguin breeding colonies to reduce the resource competition between the small pelagic fishing industry and penguins – which was found to be the largest threat facing the species at the moment. However, many believed these measures were implemented too late to make a difference and not sufficient or sustainable for the prevention of the extinction of the African penguin.

Craig Smith, senior manager of the WWF South Africa marine programme, added that the announcement to temporarily close the islands to fishing came too late this year as the penguin breeding season was already completed and the fishing industry had already caught most of its quotas for the year. Join us for a waddle in support of African penguins everywhere! 🐧 Read here for all of the details: https://t.co/JQdygZLwOY pic.twitter.com/Be6ek0U0iz — Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) September 30, 2022 [email protected] Cape Argus