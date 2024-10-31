Green Coast Status awarded to Blaauwberg Nature Reserve

Cape Town - In yet another achievement for coastal conservation in Cape Town, the Blaauwberg Nature Reserve has been awarded Green Coast Status for the fifth consecutive year. The accolade, presented by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA), highlights the City’s commitment to preserving its unique coastal ecosystems and rich biodiversity.

Nestled along a 7km stretch of pristine coastline, the nature reserve not only serves as a sanctuary for critically endangered flora and fauna, and stands as a beacon for sustainable tourism and environmental education. The nature reserve is one of the few viewpoints in the world from where you can see two proclaimed World Heritage Sites, namely, Table Mountain and Robben Island. Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews, lauded the department and its partner, Friends of Blaauwberg Conservation Area, for actively monitoring, maintaining, and ensuring accessibility of the coastline while promoting environmental education and community empowerment.

“Today we can proudly say that Blaauwberg Nature Reserve is a beacon for coastal conservation in Cape Town and South Africa. “It is an amazing honour to receive this achievement for the fifth time this year. We want to thank WESSA for recognising the hard work, effort, and passion of people in our Environmental Management Department and the Friends of Blaauwberg Conservation Area.” Andrews said as among the most biodiverse cities in the world, they have a responsibility to conserve and protect the natural environment.