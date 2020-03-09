Green light given for Bonteheuwel CBD upgrade

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has announced plans to upgrade Bonteheuwel’s town centre in the current (2019/20) financial year.

Its urban management directorate has allocated R4 million for phase 1 of the upgrade.

Mayco member for urban management Grant Twigg said: “The Bonteheuwel town centre is an important component of the Mayoral Urban Regeneration Programme, as it is viewed by residents as the heart of the suburb. The town centre has the potential to play an important role in the day-to-day needs of the community. In its current condition, it does little to encourage people to visit and spend time in its existing space and has very little to offer prospective investors.”

Work on the Bonteheuwel town centre includes the upgrade of the forecourt of the library building, a link to the sub-council building, as well as construction of a multi-use play space.

“The upgrade, together with accompanying initiatives, is focused to ensure that the Bonteheuwel town centre is safe, clean and attractive.