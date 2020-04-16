Green Point resident who was caught walking her dog fined R1 500

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Taking your dog for a walk can land you in the dog box and with a hefty fine if you are caught during the lockdown, as a Green Point resident found out. On Sunday, police caught up with a 52-year-old woman in Green Point who was seen strolling her dog. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed the incident and said the woman was fined R1 500 for contravening the Disaster Management Regulations. Pictures were shared on social media, where the woman could be seen, clearly distressed by the number of officers honing in on her. The incident was not one in isolation. As the weeks have gone by, some have tried to test lockdown fate by continuing to go for walks and runs with their dogs.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the woman who was walking her dog tried to flee before police arrested and fined her.

Naidoo said police had received numerous calls from people about similar incidents. “We’ve received a lot of calls where people have said ‘we’ve warned these people and said we’d call the police again’.”

In a separate incident, a man was caught on camera, believed to be in Greenacres in Port Elizabeth, also jogging while police chase after him.

😂😂 I’m so disappointed at this dude, He was doing so well.



😂 Pe People ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zizyo7kJlX — Ledz (@lebo_gora) April 13, 2020

Editor at Modern Athlete Sean Falconer said there was some uncertainty about running and walking just before the lockdown, and people might be taking advantage of that.

“It didn’t help that between the minister of health and minister of police there was some uncertainty about this just before the lockdown began. There was confusion and some people might be taking advantage of that. It is clear now – no walking, running, cycling, hiking. Most people are respecting that, but there are a few chancers who think it doesn’t apply to them or they won’t contract the virus outside.”

[email protected]