Greg Were's solo circumnavigation: A journey of resilience, adventure on the sea

Cape Town - A solo sailor is undertaking essential repairs on his boat in Simon’s Town before he continues his circumnavigation of the globe. Greg Were, 33, has set sail aboard his 20-foot yacht, Hummingbird, facing challenges and triumphs as he sails from Cornwall in the UK to Cape Town, starting his voyage in Falmouth before sailing around Africa, across the Indian and Pacific oceans, and around South America.

“The boat and I are whole overall,” he reports, though not without sacrifices. Were has lost two layers of skin on his hands, and everything on board is continuously covered in salt. Yet, he finds solace in the days when the skies are blue and the sun shines brightly, offering brief but cherished moments of respite.

Were previously sailed from South Africa to the Netherlands, and he said that despite the numerous challenges, he remains undeterred. Speaking on Were’s behalf, Janine Jess said: “Were’s journey has been a testament to his resilience. He has faced more lows than highs, but his determination to push on remains unwavering.” Jess said Were arrived in Cape Town on Saturday and is anchoring outside of Simon’s Town for a few days to undertake essential repairs on his boat.

“These repairs include climbing up the mast to check on some halyards, securing shackles that have lost their mousing, and opening and drying everything on board. “Additionally, Greg will be repairing his wind pilot and putting on a wetsuit to scrape the underside of the boat. Greg’s solo circumnavigation is not only a test of endurance but also a demonstration of the human spirit’s ability to overcome adversity. “His journey continues to inspire many, proving that with determination and resilience, one can navigate through the toughest of challenges,” Jess said.

Picture: Creg Were Instagram In an Instagram post, Ullman Sails wrote: “Gregory Were and Hummingbird safely made it to False Bay, South Africa, to catch up on some sleep and fix any breakages she endured. After a couple of days, we’ll see Gregory and Hummingbird safely on their way for the rest of their circumnavigation. “Due to the circumstances, Gregory is only allowed to talk to people from afar, on other boats. Gregory has anchored, not entered a port; therefore, he is still solo, unassisted, and non-stop.”