Greyton residents halt R100 sale of eight hectare piece of land

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Amid protests by residents, SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) councillors have forced Theewaterskloof Municipality to reconsider the sale of an eight hectare parcel of land for just R100. Greyton residents held demonstrations outside the municipality's offices as last week’s council meeting got under way to discuss the issue of the proposed land sale by the DA-controlled council to a Greyton private school. The residents demanded that the transaction be cancelled and that the municipality use the land for housing purposes. ANC councillor and member of the Finance Committee Derrick Appel said Greyton has become the playground of rich white foreigners, while poor coloured and black residents remain oppressed. “Back in 2012 a decision was taken by the DA-led council to sell that land to a private school in Greyton.

"There was a clause in the agreement that said if the school was unable to develop the land, it would revert to the municipality,” said Appel.

Protestors outside the council offices where the council meeting was taking place. Picture: Supplied

“Sure enough the school failed to develop the land and it was returned to the municipality. The issue resurfaced in 2017 and as the ANC we fought it and defeated the matter and now in 2020 it has resurfaced yet again and the municipality is once again trying to dispose of it to the school for R100. This time the school is said to have a developer with a lot of money on stand-by.

“We managed to get the item off the agenda and it would appear the municipal manager was also against the sale of the land.”

ANC chief whip on the council Raymond Nongaxa said: “We would like the matter to be withdrawn permanently as the deal has no value for money and does not resolve our problems with Madiba Park residents to whom the council promised land for homes back in 2017.

“Let’s see what happens next, but if they bring the issue back, we have vowed to take them to court.”

Theewaterskloof municipality spokesperson Hugo Geldenhuys did not respond directly to the land price question but said the mayor, the mayco and the council in general decided to refer the matter for legal advice.

“The decision is consistent with the council’s commitment to good governance. Council is waiting for the outcome of the advice before a final decision about the 2012-resolution and utilisation of the land.

“As for the Madiba Park residents, with the inputs of the community, land has been identified for a housing project which is currently under way."

Cape Argus