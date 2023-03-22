Grieving foster mom denied memorial service for late son at his school

Cape Town - A grieving foster mother was left shattered after the principal of the school her foster son attended refused to let them hold his memorial service on the school premises. Emmanuel Aphelele Jordaan, 9, who attended Heinz Park Primary, was gunned down on March 11 by gang members.

Rosaleen Classen, 78, and her family are among a number of residents who have fallen victim to gang brutality in the area after one of their own, Emmanuel, was gunned down while travelling with his older sister and two other children. According to Raquel Masemola, a daughter to Rosaleen, her bakkie was targeted by gang members who shot at them, killing the 9-year-old. Speaking on behalf of her mother, Raquel said as the family, they went to Heinz Park Primary to ask the principal’s permission to use the hall for a memorial service and she refused, saying the child was part of the gang.

“My mother came back from that school crying because she was attacked by the principal and some of the teachers. First, they called a 9-year-old a 28s gang member because he was once seen by his teacher with that drawing. “I mean, he was just a child and due to that and current shootings and fights that are going on, they reckon his memorial service can’t be held there.” A grieving 78-year-old mother Rosaleen Claseen from Heinz park is seeking help in finding justice for her late 9-year-old son who was gunned down on March 11. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) A grieving 78-year-old mother Rosaleen Claseen from Heinz park is seeking help in finding justice for her late 9-year-old son who was gunned down on March 11. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) The manager of a substance abuse programme, Francis Petersen, said the community was divided by two gang members fighting each other and innocent people were lost.

“We call for help for the two children that were with Emmanuel. What they went through is traumatic. “No psychologist has seen them yet and we don’t know whether they have nightmares or not. These kids’ behaviour can be recreated and their education can be impacted.” Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond could not get in touch with the school’s principal due to the long weekend, but on behalf of the department, she said: “The WCED sends its condolences to the friends, family and the school community for their loss.