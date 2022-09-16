Grieving Hanover Park residents clean field where body of murdered teen was found

Cape Town - Grieving Hanover Park residents came out in their numbers on Thursday to clean up the garbage-ridden field close to Crystal Senior Secondary School where the body of murdered 17-year-old Jehaan Petersen was found on Sunday, in the hope of preventing the same fate befalling another victim. Community member Rushana Taliep said, “This was not the first body that was found on this field, the area is used as a playground for crime in the neighbourhood because of the appalling state it’s in with the sky-high weeds, condoms, clothing, plastic, tyres and even car glass strewn about,

“We wanted to clean it up so that all could see over the area better, it’s a hiding place for gangsterism, robberies, rape and all the other bad activities that are rife in the neighbourhood. “This is just one field of many in Hanover Park,” Taliep said. Shakeelha Rhode, Petersen’s grandmother, joined the clean-up and was emotional at the amount of support the family received from the community during their time of loss and their endeavour to clean the deteriorating area.

“The support we have here is so much, I am so glad all these people came out to come clean. The last thing this community needs is for another girl be found dead in these bushes. The past few days have been very heartsore and to see her lying here in the bush … I can’t handle the memory. Just to think about the pain she went through and how they killed her, shatters me.” The clean-up came after a memorial service held in honour of Petersen on Wednesday night. Participating residents said there were many purposes that the open field could be used for: a sports field for the nearby school, a park for youngsters to play in, a netball court or even a housing development.

Ashraf Gamieldien, community leader and chairperson of the Cape Coloured Congress in Hanover Park, said they brought up the issue of the field and the safety and environmental risks it posed to the community in the past but they they were sent from pillar to post, with nothing being done at the end of the day. Members of accredited neighbourhood watches in Hanover Park also participated, including Reach Out Foundation, Mother’s Hope, ACD, Groenal Walk, Downberg, Way Makers, Women of strength, Salica Walk and Spot On. The principal of Crystal Senior Secondary School, the ward councillor and numerous others also joined.

Ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede said, “This is provincial land, it’s not the land but I’ve also now asked the City to assist because it is posing a safety hazard.” [email protected] Cape Argus