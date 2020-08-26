Groote Schuur Hospital Covid-19 patient discharged after 40 days on high-flow oxygen

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Catherine Qonyiweyo, who has been on the high-flow oxygen machine (HFOM) for 40 days while battling Covid-19, has been discharged. Qonyiweyo, or “Aunty Cathy” as she became known to Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) staff, was transferred to the hospital from Mitchells Plain Hospital on 19 June 2020. Qonyiweyo, 53-years-old, lives in Philippi and has three children and four grandchildren. She is a cleaner and said that what she missed the most at home, aside from her lovely grandchildren, was cleaning and tidying up the house. Upon her discharge, ’Aunty Cathy’ shared her battle to recovery, and said that she was appreciative of the staff that helped her, especially the doctors and the nurses, for their hard work. “I felt cold and tired. I could not eat because everything was tasteless and even walking was difficult for me. My family took me to the Philippi clinic when I had shortness of breath and they immediately sent me to Mitchells Plain Hospital,” she said.

“To be on [treatment] for 40 days was not easy, I was lying on my stomach and really [could only eat] porridge, but the staff were always there to care for me. They are all amazing and I appreciate them all so much. My wish is that God continues to give them the strength for them to perform their duties and make [a] difference,” she said.

“If there’s anything this life has taught me is that God truly exists and that he was testing my faith in him, [and] I am proud to say that my faith is now stronger than ever before. The first thing I am going to have this weekend [at home] is a traditional Xhosa celebration, Umcimbi,” she said.

Catherine Qonyiweyo, said that what she missed the most at home, aside from her lovely grandchildren, was cleaning and tidying up the house. Picture: Supplied

Dr Gordon Andley was one of the doctors who cared for Qonyiweyo during her stay at the hospital, said she was the patient on HFOM the longest.

“Aunty Cathy is a true inspiration for our whole team. She is the patient who has been on the HFOM for the longest time. Her resilience really stood out for us, she was always positive and always wanting to move forward and make progress.

“She was exposed to very sick patients in her ward, even patients who died, but she kept on wanting to get healthy,” said Dr Andley.

Cape Argus