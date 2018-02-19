The City of Cape Town is developing sites to provide water, sanitation and electricity to more than 1000 families. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town/Bruce Sutherland

Cape Town - More than 1 000 families in Mfuleni will soon be moving to fully serviced plots.

The latest project by the City of Cape Town will deliver water, sanitation and electricity for 1 043 families, Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said.

"I'm really pleased to report that over 1 000 Mfuleni families will soon be moving into fully serviced plots as the City of Cape Town is making progress in the construction of the sites.

"I visited the site of the Mfuleni Extension 2 project where a contractor has been working hard over the last few months," De Lille said.

"The contractor has already completed the bulk earthworks and is currently installing sewer and stormwater pipes along with manholes."

The project is due to be completed by the end of 2018.

"The Mfuleni Extension 2 project was initiated in 2013 when the City signed an agreement with representatives from the community and a budget was already set aside to continue with the work," De Lille said.

"However, work was halted in 2015 due to protests and vandalism. Since then, we have been working with residents, community leaders and councillors to ensure that we get this project up and running again.

"The continuation of the project is as a result of great collaboration between the various players and I would like to thank those involved in making it happen.

"The Extension 2 project is not being constructed in isolation and forms part of the City’s broader development of Mfuleni which includes a programme for 150 fully serviced sites to backyarders.

"A further 50 sites will be allocated to people with disabilities in Bardale, Mfuleni and surrounds.

"When this process has been completed, the title deeds for the land will be transferred to the beneficiaries as the owners of the sites," she said.

Other projects for the Mfuleni area include:

* The Blue Berry Hill Project which will deliver 3 500 housing opportunities

* The electrification of 11 informal settlements in Mfuleni

* Five People’s Housing Process (PHP) projects that will deliver 1 062 units have been approved and budget has been allocated

* Installation of taps, gullies and toilets at seven informal settlements



"These projects underscore the City’s commitment to enhancing service delivery as intended by the Organisational Development Transformation Plan," De Lille said.

"I have urged the community to keep up the good work relationships with subcouncil officials and the councillors to ensure we can implement this plan without delay.

"From the City’s side, we are committed to working with residents to ensure that that these projects are a success and improve the lives of the intended beneficiaries."

