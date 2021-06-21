Group embarks on relief mission to Gaza to deliver medical supplies

Cape Town - Following eager anticipation and a short wait, excitement and gratitude flowed as the Truth Collective South Africa (TCSA) embarked on its relief mission to Gaza, on Sunday. Emotions ran high as volunteers and supporters gathered at the TCSA offices in Rylands, to bid farewell and wish the convoy well for the journey ahead.

The non-governmental organisation, focusing on social and philanthropic initiatives both locally and internationally, received confirmation of the trip from the Embassy of Palestine in South Africa, on May 20, and has since started its urgent public appeal for funding. Through the facilitation from the embassy, the Gaza Health Ministry supplied the group with a 23-page list of medical supplies needed, following over a week-long bombardment by Israeli Defence forces in May. One of TCSA’s directors Razaan Jacobs said around R1.035 million and counting has been raised for medical supplies to be purchased in Egypt and taken directly to hospitals within Gaza.

“The people that funded were the public, the churches, mosques, and communities. That is where most of the funding came from,” said Jacobs. “The support has been both positive and negative for various reasons. But in all, we are going and I think it's going to be an awesome experience. We got medical aid from some companies as well, so we packed it into our bags, but most of the medical aid we are purchasing in Egypt.” Shameemah Salie embrace MJ Li before his flight to the war stricken region of Palestine. The Truth Collective SA will be leaving for Gaza today to deliver much-needed medical supplies. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Shameemah Salie embrace MJ Li before his flight to the war stricken region of Palestine. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Four TCSA members, eight volunteers of which are medical doctors, and two delegates from the embassy, will be undertaking the relief journey.