Group embarks on relief mission to Gaza to deliver medical supplies
Share this article:
Cape Town - Following eager anticipation and a short wait, excitement and gratitude flowed as the Truth Collective South Africa (TCSA) embarked on its relief mission to Gaza, on Sunday.
Emotions ran high as volunteers and supporters gathered at the TCSA offices in Rylands, to bid farewell and wish the convoy well for the journey ahead.
The non-governmental organisation, focusing on social and philanthropic initiatives both locally and internationally, received confirmation of the trip from the Embassy of Palestine in South Africa, on May 20, and has since started its urgent public appeal for funding.
Through the facilitation from the embassy, the Gaza Health Ministry supplied the group with a 23-page list of medical supplies needed, following over a week-long bombardment by Israeli Defence forces in May.
One of TCSA’s directors Razaan Jacobs said around R1.035 million and counting has been raised for medical supplies to be purchased in Egypt and taken directly to hospitals within Gaza.
“The people that funded were the public, the churches, mosques, and communities. That is where most of the funding came from,” said Jacobs.
“The support has been both positive and negative for various reasons. But in all, we are going and I think it's going to be an awesome experience. We got medical aid from some companies as well, so we packed it into our bags, but most of the medical aid we are purchasing in Egypt.”
Four TCSA members, eight volunteers of which are medical doctors, and two delegates from the embassy, will be undertaking the relief journey.
En-route to the Cape Town International Airport, volunteers joining said they felt optimistic and grateful for the support received.
Palestinian TCSA founder and chief executive Baker Al-Maharmeh said: “I feel so happy. I am excited, I am going to see my family, my brother and sister in Palestine, and I want to take this message to all our brothers and sisters in Palestine, on behalf of the South African brothers and sisters.”
The total trip is scheduled to take 10-12 days, with the team spending one week in Gaza.