Sabina Clarisse, representing the applicants, asked Judge Saldanha to allow proceedings to be heard in terms of the common law.
In papers, she asked the Western Cape High Court to abolish with immediate effect the term coloured and replace it with “aboriginal” or “indigenous”.
She also wanted the court to immediately rule that indigenous languages be recognised.
Roseline Nyman appeared on behalf of the Presidency, while Sharma Chetty, from the Office of the State Attorney, represented the National Treasury and Sars.