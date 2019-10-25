Group fighting to replace coloured classification irk judge with Constitution remark









The ‘Aboriginal Nation’ outside the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Vincent Cruywagen/Cape Argus Cape Town - A group calling themselves the “Aboriginal Nation” got off on the wrong foot with high court Judge Vincent Saldanha when they told him they did not recognise either the Constitution of South Africa, or the court. Sabina Clarisse, representing the applicants, asked Judge Saldanha to allow proceedings to be heard in terms of the common law. In papers, she asked the Western Cape High Court to abolish with immediate effect the term coloured and replace it with “aboriginal” or “indigenous”. She also wanted the court to immediately rule that indigenous languages be recognised. Roseline Nyman appeared on behalf of the Presidency, while Sharma Chetty, from the Office of the State Attorney, represented the National Treasury and Sars.

“The Western Cape High Court is established under the Constitution of South Africa. We, as aboriginals, have been taken out of the Constitution and were not even part of the Codesa dealings. We therefore do not recognise the Constitution,” Clarisse said.

She added that by virtue of their lineage, aboriginal/indigenous people were akin to shareholders in a trust (the SA Corporation), “and therefore, we demand $10 million for each and every aboriginal man and woman”.

In reply, the judge said: “You come into a court and don’t recognise it, as well as the constitution of the country. I’m bound by the Constitution and cannot act outside of it. You asked that the term coloured be removed but the word does not appear anywhere in the Constitution.”

“Also if you have read section 6 of the Constitution, which deals with recognition of languages, you could have taken the language issue up with the Pan South African Language Board,” Saldanha said.

Nyman argued that the relief sought by Clarisse differed from that sought in her original paperwork.

Judgment was reserved.

