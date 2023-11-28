Group of Mitchells Plain seniors left upset and in the dark at holiday venue in Wellington

Cape Town - A group of Mitchells Plain seniors were left upset after they arrived to find no water and electricity at their end-of-year holiday venue in Wellington. The ladies from the Harmony Seniors Club arrived at the Bakkies B&B on Sunday, only for them to be left disappointed.

Organiser Charlotte Pulian said that they were left completely in the dark when they arrived at the place. “We had planned this since May already and we are all now just sitting here in pyjamas since we arrived. I’m very upset,” she said. The senior club of 25 ladies booked the guest house after seeing it on social media. The venue was booked until Friday and they paid R32000 for the stay.

Jacky Bezuidenhout said the guest house didn’t look like the pictures and also had a different name, Khoi & San Guest House. “It is very bad with having no water and electricity. I don’t think they know we are senior people. They don’t even come to ask what is wrong, we walk up and down to them, the place is also very uncomfortable for seniors,” she said. Jacky Bezuidenhout says that the guest house didn't look like the pictures and also had a different name, Khoi & San guest house. pic supplied Since their arrival, the grandmothers have had to settle for chips and sweets as they cannot make a decent meal due to the power outage.

“We had luxuries and we had milk for porridge for us to have our medication but all of our meat will go rotten. “There are also no torches or any emergency stuff, they also gave us two kettles and they were dirty, dirty,” she said. Wendy Williams, who is part of the management at the B&B, said that the whole area had been hit with an electricity outage due to vandalism.

“We are aware of the problem and what happened was that our cables were stolen, actually vandalised, and then the transformer blew. “We are having difficulties with Eskom coming out to fix it because apparently it was a few farms in the area that were vandalised,” she said. “Our water pumps work with electricity but they decided that they want to go home.”