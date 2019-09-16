Ndifuna Ukwazi is planning to take the city to court for a review or setting aside the city’s approval of a 39-storey mixed-use development known as "The Vogue". Picture: Artist rendering/Supplied

Cape Town - Social-housing advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi has filed its court papers for a review or setting aside the City’s approval of a 39-storey mixed-use development at 7 Buitengracht Street, known as The Vogue. The application, filed on Friday, is in three parts:

An application for orders reviewing and setting aside the decision by the Municipal Planning Tribunal to approve The Vogue application without any condition related to affordable housing.

An application for orders declaring that the City is empowered, under law, to impose conditions requiring the provision of affordable housing when it approves private land use development applications, and directing the City to develop an inclusionary housing policy to guide its planning decisions and to provide guidance to the public.

A conditional challenge to the by-law as well as the Development Management Scheme (DMS).

The R1.4 billion The Vogue building project is poised to create about 9 000 direct and indirect jobs, according to developer FWJK. But the approval is being challenged by Ndifuna Ukwazi, which has objected to the absence of affordable housing in the project plans.

In September 2017, the organisation objected to this development on the grounds that it was unaffordable to about 90% of residents, “most of which are poor and/or working-class residents”.

In its court papers Ndifuna Ukwazi said: “There is plainly a lack of clarity as to the City’s powers and obligations to impose affordable housing conditions. This lack of clarity is resulting in an inconsistent approach to decision-making, which is prejudicially affecting the provision of affordable housing in Cape Town.”

[email protected]