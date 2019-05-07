Mia Jacobus, 16, from Elsies River High School, cringes as she gets an answer incorrect in this year’s Cape Argus High School quiz round robin, at Fairbairn College. Courtney Africa African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Despite showing off how hard they had studied, the pupils involved said that the Cape Argus quiz was as tough a competition as it got. The second, and final, round robin of the Cape Argus High Schools Quiz, sponsored by Food Lover’s Market in association with IIE’s Varsity College, took place on Monday and had 79 teams, from 36 schools, going against each other across the peninsula at six ­designated venues.

Fairbairn College, in Goodwood, played host to four groups, where four teams per group battled it out. In group 15, it turned out to be a battle between Fairbairn and Bishop Lavis High School, with the latter coming out on top.

In group 16, it was High School Quiz aficionados Darul Islam Islamic High School and Maitland High School who appeared to be dominating.

Group 15’s battle was a close one, with Fairbairn losing to Bishop Lavis by four points, and the pupils knew exactly how that happened.

Leaners from Fairbairn College compete in this years Cape Argus High School quiz. The Cape Argus High School quiz 2019 takes place at Fairbairn College as the round robin kicks off. Schoolkids are asked numerous questions ranging from sport to international news. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

"We were second guessing ourselves the entire time," said Asiya Sonday from Fairbairn.

"And the end of the day, you don't want to lose 3 marks for the wrong answer," added teammate Chloe Joubert. "It's quite a blow to your confidence if things are going well and then that's 3 points down the drain."

Brent Marheze from Fairbairn also added: "We've also been in that position before where we've been in the lead, and then we answered a question wrong which resulted in us getting knocked out."

"The questions are more in depth this year, which makes it a little bit harder," Marheze said.

"It keeps you on your toes the whole time."

Up for grabs is R3000 per team member of the winning team, along with R35000 for their school, and many other prizes. The top two teams will then go on to compete in the National High Schools Quiz, against teams from across the country.

