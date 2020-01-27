Residents expressed their frustrations and anger during a protest over the weekend, where hundreds of members of the community took to the streets calling on all the amaphela taxis to stop operating.
Amaphela, which means cockroaches, refers to Avanza private taxi operators, mostly used in Nyanga, Gugulethu and Philippi.
Councillor for the area Sharon Manata said concerns had been mounting over the number of amaphela taxis linked to criminal activities.
“The community is fed up. Women are particularly at risk. There have been reports of women followed into their houses and robbed by the drivers.”