Gugulethu becomes the first township to unveil its own logo and anthem

Cape Town - Gugulethu has become the first township in the country to have an official logo, which was unveiled on Thursday complete with its own anthem. Proclaimed as a historical moment for the future of the 64-year-old township, the concept is the brainchild of Dr Mzwandile Plaatjie, a psychologist, former principal in Gugulethu and renowned author of five books, including Gugulethu: The Fragments of Unwritten History.

The logo was designed in an open competition among learners from the area’s high schools. The selected entry was the artwork of Ayanda Makhalima, an upcoming designer. The emblem features the landmark Table Mountain in an orange background, complete with the slogan Siyazingca, “We are Proud”, which is intended to develop a sense of community and pride in the Gugulethu community. Plaatjie said the concept was triggered by the observation of the emergence of new forms of struggle that posed a threat to the existence of the community. He said the project was inspired by the thought of instilling the idea of tomorrow into the minds of people who were battling to see and care about tomorrow.

Plaatjie said communities would only be transformed by changing the postures of their mind and planting new moral values. “It came to our minds that we cannot begin to think of solutions without first understanding who we are and identifying ourselves in the context of surrounding challenges facing us as marginalised communities. “We strongly believe that before we talk, we must identify ourselves and identify the things that (keep) us from developing as a unified community,” he said.

Plaatjie said the noble thing was to create a solid foundation for the next generation to have a strong sense of direction. “The project has managed to join together the dissipated assemblies of hope that are necessary for creating security for the future of our generation,” he said. Gugulethu Development Forum chairperson Vincent Domingo said the logo and the anthem would help the community return to its pride and former glory. He said it was now up to the community to take the project forward and he called on local organisations and clubs to adopt the logo and anthem.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who expressed his endorsement of the idea, said he was looking forward to seeing the results. Hill-Lewis also encouraged Capetonians to be inspired by the project, irrespective of circumstances. [email protected] Cape Argus