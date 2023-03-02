Gugulethu community supports mom arrested for the murder of an alleged rapist

Cape Town - Residents in the Khikhi informal settlement in Gugulethu are demanding the release of the mother of an alleged rape victim and her close friend who were arrested in connection with the killing of an alleged rapist. Nokrisimesi Nomkebe and her friend Luleka Welana were arrested on Friday, although the man accused of raping the victim died in a mob justice attack on December 4 last year.

On the day of the incident, the man was allegedly caught red-handed with the 15-year-old daughter of Nomkebe, who is also said to be physically challenged. On that fateful Sunday afternoon, a community member and close friend of the duo, Bulelwa Zono, said an initiation celebration ceremony was under way when Nomkede realised that her daughter was missing. After asking around she was told that one of the attendees, who is also a family friend, had gone out with her and that he had earlier borrowed a key from one of his friends as he was not from the area.

“A frantic search ensued and led the people to the shack. When we opened he was on top of her, both were naked. The mother snatched her from the bed as the intoxicated community members were already assaulting him,” she said. Zono said the man died three days later and just over two months after the incident the duo were arrested. “As the community we are angry. What makes us angry the most is the double trauma that the mother and the victims experienced. Nokrisimesi was arrested in front of her daughter while she was walking her to the bus stop, on her way to school,” she said.