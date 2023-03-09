Gugulethu cousins charged with the murder of an alleged rapist, released on R1 000 bail each

Cape Town - Two Gugulethu women arrested in connection with the murder of an alleged rape suspect, Masonwabe Gcwabe, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court and were granted R1 000 bail each. The duo, Nokrisimesi Nomkebe and Luleka Welana, were arrested on February 24 and charged with the murder of Gcwabe, who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl and was assaulted by the Khikhi informal settlement residents on December 4 last year and died the following day at Tygerberg Hospital.

On the day of the incident, the man was allegedly caught red-handed raping the physically challenged 15-year-old daughter of Nomkebe. The cousins shed tears as they entered the court and saw the support from the Khikhi informal settlement residents who filled the gallery. The two women, employed as cleaners, are first-time offenders and have no prior convictions or pending criminal cases against them, the court was told.

The court granted them bail on condition that they reside at their alternative addresses, which they provided to the court, in Mfuleni and Langa, until the matter is finalised. They are also barred from making contact with the four witnesses, who have been revealed as the relatives of the deceased, including the brother who allegedly witnessed the incident. Khikhi informal settlement residents in Gugulethu celebrated upon hearing that the cousins were granted bail. Picture: Mthuthuzeli Ntseku Outside the court, supporters carrying placards that read “Stop protecting Rapists” and chanting “you rape, you die, down with rapists”, celebrated on hearing they both made bail.

They reiterated that Nomkebe and Welana were not responsible for the death of Gcwabe and that the man died at the hands of the community, adding that if there was a need for an arrest, the community must answer. Supporter Ziyanda Kula said the community was relieved for now, that Nomkebe and Welana were granted bail, and that they were angry at their arrest. Kula said they still wanted justice for the rape of Nomkebe’s daughter and that they would advise her to pursue the rape case, despite the said perpetrator having been killed.