Gugulethu fire claims life of two-year-old girl while two other children escape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A fire in Gugulethu claimed the life of a two-year-old girl in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The City's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they received an emergency call at 3.35am, and quickly responded to the scene. "Gugulethu’s fire crews were soon on the scene in Skweza Street where an informal structure was on fire. Bystanders told the officer in charge that there were children missing. “A search led to the discovery of the two-year-old girl’s body among the debris while the other two children, a girl aged 9 and a boy, 12, escaped the blaze and were found by the neighbours,” Carelse said. He said that the fire was extinguished at 4.20am and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.

He also said that in an unrelated incident, despite reports there is no fire at Karl Bremer Hospital, in Bellville.

"I have received numerous calls and messages with regards to a fire at Karl Bremer Hospital. It was informal structures that was alight next to the N1 - not the hospital.“

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.