The Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF) is in a bid to ensure “equal distribution of traffic policing services” in the township. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - The Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF) has proposed approaching the Western Cape Police Ombudsman (WCPO) in a bid to ensure “equal distribution of traffic policing services” in the township. Economic opportunities spokesperson Nomi Nkondlo, who attended the meeting in her capacity as an MPL, said: “If 15 people from the suburb of Tokai can approach the WCPO and can get the ombudsman to embark on a public participation campaign to address prisoner transportation, surely we, the people of Gugulethu, can fight to have traffic officials enforce the law in our area.”

Nkondlo was referring to a report that Ombudsman Johan Brand said he would investigate allegations of inconsiderate driving against SAPS members transporting inmates to and from Pollsmoor Prison.

Brand’s move was a reaction to a request from DA constituency head for the Deep South, Mireille Wenger, acting on the concerns of constituents in the greater Constantia, Tokai, Kirstenhof, Lakeside and Muizenberg area.

Nkondlo said to strengthen their hand, the GDF was talking to partners in Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and Bonteheuwel to join them in their approach to the ombudsman.