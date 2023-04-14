Gugulethu man killed in mob attack after allegedly raping 9-year-old girl

Cape Town - A Gugulethu family say they are living in fear following threats made to them after the man who raped their 9-year-old daughter was killed by a mob. The man, said to be in his late forties, was killed by some residents in the community of Khikhi informal settlement after he allegedly confessed to raping the child who lived next door to him.

The man was accosted by members of the community after they heard a noise coming from his room, and when they knocked, he did not open the door. The community members allegedly stayed until the man opened the door and saw him bring out the victim. When the victim was asked what had happened she said the man had raped her. When the community members approached him, they were allegedly planning to hand him over to the police, but the perpetrator allegedly said he would be released. This angered them and they started to assault him. He later died. The incident occurred as Nokrisimesi Nomkebe and her friend Luleka Welana from the same area granted bail by the Athlone Magistrate’s Court last month after being arrested for allegedly murdering Masonwabe Gcwabe, who allegedly raped Nomkebe’s 15-year-old daughter, who was said to be physically challenged.

The victim’s aunt, who cannot be named, said on Sunday afternoon they were called to their nearby communal hall by a resident who informed them that their daughter had been raped. The aunt said when they arrived the victim was wearing her pants inside out and confirmed the man had raped her. This is also what she told the women who saw the man exiting his room with the minor, the aunt said. “The police were called but took long to come and we decided to go to the station to open the case, and were taken to the clinic where she received treatment and counselling.

“On our return to the clinic at about 8pm we arrived to see the body of the rapist on the floor, and we were told the community had assaulted him before he was arrested,” she said. The aunt said in spite of the minor receiving the once-off counselling she was not in good condition. “This is concerning, especially with the rumours going around the community. Our safety is comprised as some people are blaming us for what happened to the man. We also cannot go to the police as we do not have tangible proof, Khikhi has proved to be a dangerous place for raising children,” she said.